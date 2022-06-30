'We Beat NZ 3-0, We Will Face India With Same Mindset': Ben Stokes Warns Bumrah-led Blues

Ahead of the fifth and final England vs India Test, Ben Stokes has fired a warning to the Jasprit Bumrah-led side by claiming that they will continue their attacking mindset after defeating the best team in the world. The English side registered an emphatic 3-0 win over New Zealand in the recently concluded three-match Test series on home soil.

England vs India: Ben Stokes fires warning to Bumrah-led side

While speaking at his press conference, England captain Ben Stokes said, "Well, we just beat the best team in the world 3-0. India are obviously a completely different opposition, different dynamic of a team but we are concentrating on ourselves. We understand what we do well, but we have also taken into account who we are playing against. Just because the opposition changes does not mean we change."

However, the 31-year-old did praise Virat Kohli for the manner in which he led the side against England last year. "The thing with India is, the way Virat led India in Tests, was something to watch. So yeah, looking forward to the contest again,"

Stokes added. Kohli led the Indian team brilliantly last year as he helped them gain a 2-1 lead in the series before the fifth and final Test was postponed due to COVID.

Ben Stokes keen on reshaping England cricket

Ben Stokes then went on to add on how he hopes to reshape England cricket by suggesting the kind of legacy he wants to leave. While he made it clear that his side is keen on winning the final Test against India to draw the series, he believes that playing cricket is far bigger than that.

"I think what we managed to do over the last three weeks is just reshape Test cricket with the way we played. We want people to enjoy us watching play. I think people are enjoying watching us play because they do not know what they are going to get because they do not know how it is going to turn out, but they know how we are going to play. I have sort of likened it to the ODI thing we started after 2015 World Cup, everybody wanted to watch us play," concluded Stokes.