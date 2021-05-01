'We Couldn't Execute Our Plans' Says Virat Kohli After RCB's Bitter Loss To Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said that his team needlessly conceded 25-odd runs during their IPL 2021 clash against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday that they lost by 34 runs.

Giving further clarification on the same, Kohli said that they should have been chasing 160 after PBKS had lost half their side for 116.

'We couldn't execute our plans': Virat Kohli

"They got off to a good start but we pulled things back somewhat after five down. Should have been chasing 160, when they were 116/5 (118), but we gave away 25-odd runs in the end. Focused too much on what the batters were doing. We got away from our plans. We gave too many bad balls for boundaries. As batsmen, we could have tried different things early on. It was tough to hit through the line. It was all about trying to get a partnership and have a strike rate of more than 110. We were not able to do that as a batting unit", said Kohli during the post-match interview.

"In the end, we gave away 25 runs too many. One wicket there and we could have squeezed them. We couldn't execute our plans. Pulled few runs nicely as Harshal and Jamieson hit few runs towards the end. The margin could have been a bigger one otherwise", he added.

RCB run out of fire & brimstone in their run chase

After having Punjab Kings on the mat at 118/5 in the 15th over, Bangalore seemed to be in a commanding position but, PBKS skipper KL Rahul ensured that he fought for his team till the very end and added 61 runs along with middle-order batsman Harpreet Brar (25*) for the sixth-wicket stand. Rahul remained unbeaten on a 57-ball 91 that included seven boundaries and six maximums at an economy rate of 159.65 as the 2014 finalists posted a fighting total of 179/5 from their 20 overs.

In reply, the Bengaluru-based franchise seemed to be in the driver's seat in the first 10 overs but youngster Harpreet Brar picked up the big wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and, AB de Villiers as RCB completely lost their plot in the run chase and despite some late strikes from tail-enders Harshal Patel, and, Kyle Jamieson, it was just not enough as the 2014 finalists were restricted to 145/8 from their 20 overs.

(Image Courtesy: @IPL/Twitter)