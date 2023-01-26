India is known for being a cricket-crazy nation for several decades, ever since the Kapil Dev-led Team India won their maiden World Cup in 1983. In relatively unknown territory, many people might not be aware of the recent exploits of the Indian blind cricket team. Team India has won every edition of the Blind T20 World Cup, including the latest one in 2022.

Several members of the India blind cricket team spoke to Republic TV in an exclusive interview on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. Speaking to the channel, blind cricketer Sonu Golkar revealed his feeling about winning the prestigious World Cup last month. The cricketer also went on to add the hardships they face on a daily basis to continue pursuing their dream of playing for the country.

“Working hard for the success of Blind cricket”

Speaking about the World Cup win, Golkar said, “Amazing feeling when you represent the country and win the World Cup but it is not easy for blind cricketers as they have to go through many difficulties”. He added that sometimes the Indian blind cricket team doesn’t even gets access to grounds and proper kits.

“We don't get grounds and kits Board has always supported us and provided all that is required management is working hard for the success of Blind cricket we came to republic Bharat after winning World Cup in 2018 but nothing has changed many blind cricketers still don't have a job people should not look us on the basis of disability,” he added.