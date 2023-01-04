'We Don't Have Soil Like India': Pakistan Batting Coach Mohammad Yousuf's Big Admission

Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf has made a big admission on the pitches that are being used for Test matches in the country. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Yousuf said that Pakistan doesn't have the soil to make turning tracks like India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. This comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) received a lot of criticism for making flat tracks for the ongoing Test matches in the country.

Yousuf opens rues upon lack of clay for pitches

"I went to have a word about the wicket in Multan they told me that we do not have the soil to make turning wickets like India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. They need 30 percent clay soil, which they do not have. Even in the past, the wicket used to keep low and the oddball used to turn like it happened today. There is no way to predict how the wicket is going to behave. If we can take the lead, New Zealand will be under pressure," Yousuf said on Monday.

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test

As far as the ongoing second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand is concerned, the visitors won the toss and elected to bat first at Karachi's National Stadium. The Kiwis were bowled out for 449 runs in the first innings. Devon Conway scored 122 off 191 balls to finish as the top-scorer for New Zealand, while Matt Henry contributed with an unbeaten 68 off 81 balls. Tom Blundell and Tom Latham also scored a half-century each to their names. Abrar Ahmed picked up a four-wicket haul, while Naseem Shah and Agha Salman each scalped three wickets in the innings.

Pakistan are currently batting at 337/5 and are trying to close the gap on New Zealand's massive first-innings lead. Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed forged a crucial fourth-wicket partnership before the latter was dismissed for 78 off 109 balls. Shakeel is still batting at 101 off 242 balls. He has been joined in the middle by Agha Salman. Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, and Daryl Micthell have each picked one wicket to their names. The first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw. Both teams will look to win the ongoing game in order to secure the two-match series.

Image: Twitter/PCB

