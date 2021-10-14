Last Updated:

'We Dreamt Together, We Won Together': Gautam Gambhir Responds To KKR's Birthday Wish

The Gautam Gambhir-led KKR side created history when they crossed the line against MS Dhoni's men in the IPL 2012 final at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

Gautam Gambhir, the renowned Indian cricketer, turned 40 today, and messages of congratulations are pouring in from all around the world. Many people have wished Gambhir a happy birthday, including his former IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which used social media to send a special message to the two-time champion captain. In the post, KKR thanked Gambhir for inspiring the franchise to dream and asked if he enjoyed his birthday gift last night when the 2014 winners beat Delhi Capitals to reach the IPL 2021 final.

Gambhir replied to the Tweet with a touching statement in which he credited KKR for the victory and wished them luck for the final on Friday. Gambhir said the birthday present he received last night gave him "goosebumps" and he "loved" it. "We dreamt together, we won together! Thanks a ton & wish you all the success my people![sic]," Gambhir wrote on Twitter. 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also took to Twitter to wish the former India opener a happy birthday. The ICC highlighted that Gambhir was part of the Indian squad that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Several other personalities from all walks of life turned to social media to wish Gambhir on his special day. Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, Harbhajan Singh, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle are among those who wished Gambhir on his birthday. 

The Gautam Gambhir-led KKR side created history when they crossed the line against MS Dhoni's men in the IPL 2012 final at the M A Chidambaram Stadium. The southpaw was instrumental in the team staging a miraculous turnaround in the flagship T20 competition. Under the leadership of the fiery skipper, the Kolkata-based franchise went on to reach greater heights and win the finals in the 2014 edition for the second time.

The Gautam Gambhir stats in the cash-rich league are nothing short of spectacular. The stats include the 4217 runs he has scored in 154 matches at an average of 31.23 and strike-rate of 123.88. Moreover, the cricket star has also slammed 36 half-centuries in the tournament. 

