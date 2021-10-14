'We Dreamt Together, We Won Together': Gautam Gambhir Responds To KKR's Birthday Wish

Gautam Gambhir, the renowned Indian cricketer, turned 40 today, and messages of congratulations are pouring in from all around the world. Many people have wished Gambhir a happy birthday, including his former IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which used social media to send a special message to the two-time champion captain. In the post, KKR thanked Gambhir for inspiring the franchise to dream and asked if he enjoyed his birthday gift last night when the 2014 winners beat Delhi Capitals to reach the IPL 2021 final.

Gambhir replied to the Tweet with a touching statement in which he credited KKR for the victory and wished them luck for the final on Friday. Gambhir said the birthday present he received last night gave him "goosebumps" and he "loved" it. "We dreamt together, we won together! Thanks a ton & wish you all the success my people![sic]," Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

We dreamt together, we won together! Thanks a ton & wish you all the success my people!



P.s. The thriller birthday gift gave me goosebumps, loved it! 💪 https://t.co/2aEMkC3o5m — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 14, 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also took to Twitter to wish the former India opener a happy birthday. The ICC highlighted that Gambhir was part of the Indian squad that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Several other personalities from all walks of life turned to social media to wish Gambhir on his special day. Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, Harbhajan Singh, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle are among those who wished Gambhir on his birthday.

🔹 2007 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup winner 🥇

🔹 2011 @cricketworldcup champion 🏆



Happy birthday to former 🇮🇳 opener Gautam Gambhir 🎉 pic.twitter.com/VVWAbCHnf5 — ICC (@ICC) October 14, 2021

Wish you happy birthday @GautamGambhir 🎂🎂, have a good day and great year ahead. — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 14, 2021

Yaaron ke yaar, Gauti, keep raising the bar beyond the pitch. Wishing you all the happiness. #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/ScX6EkGyS5 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 14, 2021

Happy birthday brother @GautamGambhir wish you all the happiness.. love always pic.twitter.com/YIs2rSxpo1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 14, 2021

A very happy birthday to @GautamGambhir. I've always had a lot of time for him because agree or disagree, you know where you stand with him. Have a great year — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 14, 2021

Happy Birthday @GautamGambhir bhai Thank you for giving us so many beautiful memories in cricket. Keep doing great work for the nation 🙌 #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir 😊 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 14, 2021

To all those who say Gautam never smiles maybe you're just not funny enough 😉 Happy birthday partner @GautamGambhir 😁 pic.twitter.com/mXzmyuD1pP — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 14, 2021

A fine leader, a brilliant cricketer and one of the best to represent 🇮🇳

Happy birthday @GautamGambhir Bhaiya . May god bless you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vMHhZBAiIQ — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 14, 2021

The Gautam Gambhir-led KKR side created history when they crossed the line against MS Dhoni's men in the IPL 2012 final at the M A Chidambaram Stadium. The southpaw was instrumental in the team staging a miraculous turnaround in the flagship T20 competition. Under the leadership of the fiery skipper, the Kolkata-based franchise went on to reach greater heights and win the finals in the 2014 edition for the second time.

The Gautam Gambhir stats in the cash-rich league are nothing short of spectacular. The stats include the 4217 runs he has scored in 154 matches at an average of 31.23 and strike-rate of 123.88. Moreover, the cricket star has also slammed 36 half-centuries in the tournament.

