'We Enquired Who He Is': Haryana Roadways Staff Who Rescued Pant Reveal What Happened

The two people who rescued Rishabh Pant after the cricketer met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee on Friday did not identify him. Now, driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet of the Haryana Roadways have received awards from the government transport company for rescuing the Indian wicketkeeper.

Rishabh Pant met with a major accident in the wee hours of December 30 while returning from Delhi to Roorkee, severely injuring himself to the extent he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The mishap happened when his luxury car crashed into highway railings on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

‘Car burned down within 5-7 seconds’

Bus staff Paramjeet, who rescued Pant with the help of driver Sushil Kumar, said, "As we dragged him (Rishabh Pant) out, the car caught fire and burned down within 5-7 seconds. He had major injuries on his back. We enquired about his personal information and that is when he said he is an Indian team cricketer."

This was after both spotted an uncontrolled car on the highway that rammed into the railings on the divider of the highway.

"Bus driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet spotted an uncontrolled car ram over the divider near Gurukul Narsan. They ran towards the car to help the passenger. We have honoured them, state govt will too honour them for the work of humanity," said Panipat Bus Depot general manager K Jangra.

VVS Laxman thanks driver, conductor

VVS Laxman, the former India cricketer, thanked Sushil Kumar and Paramjeet for helping Rishabh Pant. "Gratitude to Sushil Kumar, a Haryana Roadways driver who took Rishabh Pant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji Real Hero".

Rishabh Pant suffered major injuries on his back, forehead and leg. According to a BCCI statement, Pant’s forehead had two cuts, his right knee’s ligament was torn and he had severe abrasion injuries on his back.

Pant has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe.