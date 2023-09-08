'We Forget Very Quickly': Irfan Pathan Gives Verdict On Ishan Kishan-KL Rahul Debate

India's second game of the 2023 Asia Cup was a victory against Nepal, coming after a rain-delayed encounter against Pakistan on September 4. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill helped India win over Nepal. After 48.2 overs, Nepal had 230 runs. The rain shortened India's innings from its scheduled 50 overs to 23, but they still won by pursuing 147 runs in 20.1 overs (DLS method) without losing a wicket. On September 10, 2023, Rohit Sharma and his squad will take on Pakistan in the "Super Four."

3 things you need to know

Ishan Kishan has done well for India in the last three ODIs

KL Rahul hasn't played a competitive match since March 2023

Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul will compete to be the first choice on the eleven-man roster

Irfan Pathan makes a huge statement on Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul debate

The fight between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan for a berth in India's XI has generated a lot of talk, and various former cricketers have shared their thoughts on the subject. Irfan Pathan contends that Team India should consider the "long term" rather than the "short term" while deciding whether to select Rahul over Kishan. Talking on Star Sports, he said:

Ishan Kishan scored runs against Pakistan at No. 5, which is not his position. God forbid if he gets out in the next match, will we say he is not in form? No, that's not the case. We forget very quickly. We should never forget KL Rahul's numbers for the last two years and Ishan Kishan has played one innings, You shouldn't have short-term memory. You should have long-term thinking and I feel the thinking with which the management is going is absolutely correct because if you keep going with short-term memory, you will have a lot of difficulty in making the team, stabilizing it, and giving confidence to the guys,

Irfan Pathan picks KL Rahul over Ishan Kishan

Ishan should not start for the Indian cricket team during the opening round of the ODI World Cup, according to Irfan Pathan, who proposes that KL Rahul take priority over Ishan. Pathan proposes that the team think about replacing Rahul with a left-handed hitter if he doesn't perform as planned. He added:

"You just have to keep in mind that if KL Rahul comes and plays and doesn't get his form, then you can say that he didn't regain his form after injury and you can give Ishan Kishan the entire World Cup. However, as soon as KL Rahul comes, he will play,"

Team India is set to play Pakistan this Sunday, and KL Rahul has joined the squad this week. It will be interesting to see which star player the Indian team picks. However, nothing official has been claimed about whether KL Rahul is fit to start or not.