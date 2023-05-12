'We Get On Really Well Because...': Ponting Opens Up On His Relationship With Ganguly

Delhi Capitals have encountered a disappointing Indian Premier League this term as they have failed to live up to the expectations. They remain at the bottom of the IPL table and barring miraculous mathematical possibilities, they won't be able to qualify for the playoffs.

In the absence of the injured Rishabh Pant, David Warner was handed the leadership baton at the start of the season but the move hasn't paid off so far.

Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting will not be happy with the standard of cricket they have displayed so far. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is another big name who took charge as Delhi's head of cricket operations and will have to find an answer following the conclusion of the season.

Ricky Ponting shares his experience working with Sourav Ganguly

In the Delhi Capitals' podcast, Ponting opened up on his working experience with Ganguly.

"When you talk about rivalry, he was a bigger rival to Steve Waugh when he was the captain. They had a bit more edge than Sourav and I. We did play a lot against each other, we captained in the World Cup final against each other. But he was involved with DC back in 2019 when things really started to change. He went to the biggest seat in the last couple of years, and now he's back with us."

"We get on really well because we can see the bigger picture for this franchise, and what we have to do together to guarantee success for DC. Regardless of if we're not good mates, when you're working in a team , you got to come together and focus on one direction. Leave the past behind, whatever's happened has happened."

Ponting also revealed he had a brilliant rapport with Harbhajan Singh when the pair worked together at Mumbai Indians.

“One of the best examples was when I went to Mumbai... one of my biggest on-field rivals was Harbhajan. Next minute, I'm walking in MI and captaining him! I'm catching off his bowling and hugging him! That's the really good thing about the IPL. The international rivalries are probably not as strong now because you're working with those guys