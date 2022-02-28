We had held back earlier but told boys not to worry about position in team: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma knows that Indian team was a bit conservative in their approach towards T20 cricket for some time but he expects that philosophy to undergo change as the youngsters have been told not to worry about odd failure.

The cornerstone of Rohit's captaincy has been security for the players and it's paying dividends with three back-to-back T20I series wins since he took over post T20 World Cup.

"We do understand at times that we've held back but it's important to tell the guys that you don't have to worry about your positions in the team. We want to fill whatever gaps we do have. We just want to move forward," Rohit said at the presentation ceremony after India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third T20I to sweep the series 3-0.

Rohit understands that picking an XI based on so many good performances is a different challenge altogether.

"It's going to be a big challenge but it's nice to have guys in form rather than not in form. It's a factor of everything that comes together. We played together and we played very well. A lot of positives from this series."

He was happy to give playing time to almost all the players during the last nine white ball matches -- six T20Is and three ODIs.

"That is something we've kept in mind - good to give opportunities to few of those guys. If the guys take the opportunity the way some of these guys have taken, you can move from strength to strength."