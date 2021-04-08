'We Have Had Some Good Times': Rohit Sharma Shares Memories From Being In A Bio-bubble

On the eve of the IPL 2021 opener, Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma expressed how he felt lucky to be doing what he loved during the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing how he was happy to be playing cricket even amid the restrictions of the bio-bubble environment. While other cricketers detailed the pressures of being in a restrictive environment, Rohit Sharma opined that it was necessary to get the best out of tough times.

"A lot of people are going through hard times, a lot of people are not able to work. Not able to do what they like to. At least we're lucky that we're getting to do what we like. But I am happy playing cricket which is what I love at the end of the day," said Rohit in the video posted on Mumbai Indians' Twitter handle.

"If we have to adjust, we have to adjust. And try and see how you can get the best out of this bubble life as well. Like we've had some good times in the bubble. Especially during the IPL in the UAE, we had some solid memories that we created in the UAE," said Rohit. READ | Will IPL 2021 have opening ceremony? Fans curious as mega cricket event set to kickstart

Sharing memories from Team India's last visit down under, the MI skipper revealed how all the players would get together and chill, having the opportunity to share a lot of stuff with each other. "We got to know a lot of players, who usually don't come out of their room. So we had the team room, where we used to go out and chill. Where we used to go out and chill and talk about a lot of stuff, which was always nice. Which is something I feel has changed from the previous year. It's nice to have the company around and have that bonding going," Rohit revealed.

The MI vs RCB clash is all set to kick start the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on April 9, Friday. The opening match would be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

