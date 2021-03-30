'We Have Two Very Good Captains': Justin Langer On Steve Smith's Keenness To Lead Aussies

The head coach of the Australian cricket team Justin Langer has made it crystal clear that there is no captaincy position available after Steve Smith had said that he will be keen to lead the Aussies once again should Cricket Australia (CA) present him with an opportunity once again.

Giving further clarification on the same, Langer mentioned that Tim Paine (Tests), and Aaron Finch (limited-overs) are doing outstandingly well as captains.

'We have two very good captains': Justin Langer

"Despite the media chatter there is no captaincy position available," the former Australian opener added.

'I would be keen': Steve Smith

Earlier, Australia's Test batting mainstay Steve Smith has said that he is open to captain the national team once again should an opportunity come his way. Smith was named the five-time World Cup-winning team's skipper when Michael Clarke had called it a day from the game after Ashes 2015. However, 'Smudge' was stripped of captaincy due to his involvement in the controversial 'Sandpapergate' scandal in March 2018. He was succeeded by Tim Paine who continues to lead the Aussies in the game's longest format to date whereas, Aaron Finch captains the side in white-ball cricket.

“I’ve certainly had a lot of time to think about it and I guess now I’ve got to a point where if the opportunity did come up again I would be keen. If it was what Cricket Australia wanted and it was what was best for the team at the time, it’s certainly something I would be interested in now, that’s for sure,” said Steve Smith while speaking to News Corp.

“I feel as though I’d be in a better place if the opportunity did come up. If it doesn’t, that’s fine as well and I’d support whoever is in charge the same way I’ve supported Tim (Paine) and Finchy ( Aaron Finch)," the 2015 World Cup winner added.