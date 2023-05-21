'We Heard MS Dhoni Was Playing,' Wrestlers Alleged They Were Denied Entry At IPL Game

The wrestlers protest took a new turn as they alleged they were denied into the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where Delhi Capitals were hosting the Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League game. Despite some heroic efforts from DC skipper David Warner, they finished the tournament on a bitter note. CSK defeated DC by 77 runs to clinch a playoff berth.

The likes of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia appeared to reach the Arun Jaitley Stadium in an attempt to get a glimpse of MS Dhoni, who has been the undisputable leader of the four-time champs. The wrestlers alleged that the police denied them entry despite carrying valid tickets for the match.

Wrestlers alleged they were denied entry to watch MS Dhoni at stadium; Delhi Police responds

“All we wanted was to watch a game of cricket. We heard MS Dhoni was playing perhaps his last match in Delhi, so we thought of going and watching a great player in action. We had no protest signs, posters or banners but were still turned back. We want Dhoni to support us in this battle for justice. No active cricketer has spoken up yet."

They also claimed police tried to make them sit in the VIP box, but they only wanted to seat in the designated place they had tickets for.

"We don't think we are VIPs. We insisted we wanted to sit where we were entitled to. We wanted to watch the match as regular citizens.

"We were told we are celebrities and our presence will create a security issue. These celebrities have been sleeping on the footpath for about a month waiting to be heard. I don't think such things should occur in an independent country. We don't understand this behaviour by the police"

But Delhi Police later issued a statement denying the allegations as they insist no person with valid tickets were denied to watch the match in the stadium.

"Some social media handles are circulating misleading news regarding wrestlers being barred from watching IPL matches. No valid ticket or pass holder has been stopped at Ferozeshah Kotla ground, everyone has been given entry through their assigned gates."