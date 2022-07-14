'We Know Dada Took His Shirt Off': Sachin Tendulkar Recalls NatWest Series Final Anecdote

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has recalled an anecdote from Team India’s heroic victory against England in the NatWest series 2022 final, in his latest YouTube video. The 49-year-old former Indian captain shared interesting details about the iconic victory on Wednesday, a day that marked the 20th anniversary of India’s win. The Men in Blue historically defeated England at the Lord’s cricket ground on July 13, 2002, by two wickets, riding high on Mohammed Kaif’s unbeaten 87 runs off 75 balls.

Meanwhile, remembering India’s iconic win, Tendulkar revealed a special moment from the match in his video, while also mentioning Sourav Ganguly’s legendary celebrations, where he removed his shirt in excitement. “It was a fantastic moment when we won. While the dressing room was already hyped up with the excitement, many things happened on the balcony too. We know Dada took his shirt off, but another interesting incident took place after the match, that no one knows about,” Tendulkar said.

He further went on to add that Yuvraj Singh and Kaif came to him after the victory and asked what more they could have done for the team. “Yuvi and Kaif came to meet me. They said, 'Paji our performance was good, but if we want to do better than this, what can we do'." On listening to this Tendulkar replied saying, “You guys have won the tournament for the team, continuing to do this would be enough for Indian cricket." Concluding his thoughts, Tendulkar mentioned that both the players didn’t disappoint anyone, as they became the flag bearers of India in the years to come.

More about India's NatWest series 2022 final win

It is pertinent to mention that, while Kaif remained not out for India in the NatWest series 2002 final against England, Yuvraj Singh earlier played a knock of 69 runs in 63 balls. At the same time, Tendulkar contributed with 14 runs, while Virender Sehwag hit 45 runs in 49 balls and Sourav Ganguly scored 60 runs in 43 balls. India chased down the target of 326 runs in the final over of the game, with only three balls remaining.

Earlier in the first innings of the match, England scored 325/5, rising high on centuries by Marcus Trescothick and captain Naser Hussain. Opening the innings, Trescothick hit 109 runs in 100 balls, while Nasser hit 115 runs in 128 balls. All-rounder Andrew Flintoff also hit 40 runs in 32 balls, as Zaheer Khan had returned with the best figures of 3/62 for India.

