'We Miss You Badly': Indian Fans Celebrate Murali Vijay's Career After His Retirement

Team India cricketer Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and his fans are giving best wishes to him for his wonderful career.

Saksham nagar
Murali Vijay

India cricketer Murali Vijay today announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old Indian opener made his debut for Team India in 2008 and continued to play for the team till December 2018. The India opener announced his retirement on Twitter. The former Indian test opener has played a lot of match-winning innings and has also contributed equally in Team India's famous wins. 

Vijay said: 'I announce my retirement from...'

In a Twitter post, Vijay wrote, "Today, with immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honor representing India at the highest level of sport.”

“I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environments", Vijay added. 

After Vijay's retirement, cricket fans also started pouring their wishes and tribute to the former India opener. 

