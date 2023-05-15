'We Panicked In India & Saw What Happened': Australia Legend Sends Warning To Teammates

Veteran Australia spin-bowler Nathan Lyon has fired a warning shot at his teammates ahead of the upcoming Ashes series against England. Talking about tackling England's new batting approach in Test cricket, Lyon said the only thing Australia shouldn't do is panic. Lyon remarked that Australia panicked in India and everyone saw what happened after that. Australia flustered in the first two Test matches against India earlier this year and lost the series 2-1.

Nathan Lyon wants his teammates to just worry about themselves and control what they can and not be worried about the opposition. Lyon said that if they make sure they have really good plans and stick to them, everything will be fine. Lyon also urged Australian players to learn from their experiences in India and play their own brand of cricket.

"You look at the way they [England] played against New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan, they have been able to force the opposition into panicking. We just have to worry about ourselves. Control what we can control and worry about what is in our backyard and not be worried about what they're doing. If we make sure we have really good plans and stick to them, everything will go okay," Lyon was quoted as saying to Australian Associated Press.

"We shouldn't panic anyway. We panicked in India and we saw what happened. If we can learn from that experience and play our way and our brand it will be okay," he added.

What is Australia cautious of?

Under the new coach Brendon McCullum, England's Test side has adopted an imaginative batting approach often known as 'Bazball' among the cricketing circles. These days, England batters take the attack on opposition bowlers without worrying too much about losing their wickets. Most often than not, the tactic works and the opposition crumbles under pressure. England's Test captain Ben Stokes has already hinted at applying the tactic against Australia by asking his board to shorten the boundaries.

Meanwhile, Australia have a different Test to tackle before they finally come face-to-face against their long-time rivals England for the Ashes 2023. Australia are slated to lock horns against India in the final of the World Test Championship from June 7 to June 11. The championship match is scheduled to take place at The Oval in London. Both Australia and India have announced the squads for the marquee ICC event that happens after a two-year cycle.

Image: AP