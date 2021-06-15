'We Picked Rahane's Brains': Harmanpreet Kaur On Batting In Tests Ahead Of England Match

India women's vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur has said her teammates have picked the brains of her men's team counterpart Ajinkya Rahane ahead of their Test match against England. Harmanpreet, while speaking in a virtual press conference, said players are mentally prepared for the upcoming Test against England as they have picked the brains of Ajinkya Rahane during the time they got to speak with him regarding batting in the longer format. Harmanpreet said they talked about how to bat longer in Test and are now mentally prepared to take on the challenge.

"Whenever we talk as a batting group we try and speak to more experienced players. This time around we got the opportunity to speak to Ajinkya Rahane. He is a very experienced player and he shared some tips with us on how to approach our batting in a longer format. We haven't had enough practice but we are mentally prepared as a unit. We are looking to play to our strengths. Even in the nets, we try to stay in a good frame of mind because when you are mentally in a happy space you tend to play good cricket. We want to continue the way we have been playing our cricket," Harmanpreet said during the press conference.

India's tour of England

The Indian women's team led by Mithali Raj is slated to play a one-off Test against England, starting June 16. Indian women's team is also scheduled to play a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is after the Test match. The women's team arrived in the United Kingdom alongside the men's Test team led by Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. After arriving in England, both teams stayed in the same on-site hotel in Southampton, where the Men in Blue will play the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India women's Test & ODI squad: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti, Jemimah, Shafali, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Indrani Roy (WK), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, A. Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

