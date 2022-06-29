Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has given a crucial update on captain Rohit Sharma's availability for the fifth and final England vs India Test after some media reports earlier claimed that the 35-year-old has been ruled out due to testing positive for COVID-19. They had instead said that Jasprit Bumrah was named as the new skipper of the side.

Rahul Dravid gives crucial update on Rohit Sharma's availability

Ahead of the fifth England vs India Test from July 1 to 5, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid told reporters on June 29, "Rohit is not ruled out yet, we still have 36 hours to go. He will undergo a test today and tomorrow." While media reports earlier claimed that Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side instead, the legendary Indian batter remained tight-lipped on who would lead the team in Rohit's absence.

Media reports earlier claimed Rohit Sharma was ruled out

Meanwhile, earlier in the day on June 29, both ANI and PTI had pointed out that their sources had confirmed that Rohit Sharma would take no part in the fifth and final ENG vs IND Test after testing positive for COVID for a second time. With Team India head coach Rahul Dravid contradicting their statements, fans will have to wait until the end of June 30 for official confirmation.

Team India's squad for Test series: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk).