'We Still Need Help': Thailand Board President Frets Over No 'ODI Status' In World Cricket

Thailand Cricket failed to qualify for the recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand after their qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in November last year was abandoned midway due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Thailand were at the top of Pool B of the World Cup qualifiers when the event was called off.

With the tournament unable to be rescheduled, the three highest-ranked teams in the ODI rankings progressed to the World Cup, and the next two got a place in an expanded ten-team Women's Championship. Despite performing really well, the Women's team still does not have ODI status. Thailand Cricket president, in an interview, opened up on players' disappointment after failing to qualify for ICC Women's World Cup.

ICC Women's World Cup: Thailand Cricket Board president bats for country's ODI status

As per the report published by Espncricinfo, Cricket Association of Thailand president Ravi Sehgal in an interview, said, "We should have been given a fair chance to qualify. We couldn't qualify for the World Cup because we don't have an ODI ranking as we have never had ODI status. We have worked very hard to get our standard to this point with entirely ethnic Thai players. But we still need help."

He further said, " We have worked very hard to get our standard to this point with entirely ethnic Thai players. But we still need help. Our men's development isn't at the mark of our women's, so we have focused on women who have done exceptionally well. The women's team will be more confident with more international matches, especially if they have opportunities to regularly play against the top ten countries."

When will the Thailand Cricket team play their next tournament?

Qualifying for the Women's Championship meant the Thailand Cricket team would have got a chance to play more matches and more funding. Currently, the team gets little funding from the government and cricket competitions are funded by local governments and commercial wise it is of little value in the country.

The Thailand team have not played cricket since T20 World Cup and isn't scheduled to return to the field until the Asian Games in September. Thailand missed out on the chance to play at the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup, but now they will turn their attention to qualifying for the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup and hope to get ODI status soon.

Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter