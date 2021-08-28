'We Will Assess': Virat Kohli Hints At Team Rotation As India Suffer Innings Defeat To Eng

The England Men's Cricket Team on Saturday defeated Indian Men's team by an innings and 76 runs, levelling the five-match Test series 1-1 in Headingley, Leeds. English speedster Ollie Robinson was chosen as Player of the Match for taking 7 wickets in the third Test including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Team India's skipper Virat Kohli, during the post-match press conference, expressed that he is considering resting a few players and opt for the rotation policy in the upcoming fourth Test at the Oval.

Virat Kohli on resting players for the fourth Test vs England

Team India will play the fourth Test at the Oval from September 2 and at least one, if not two, among Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami could be rested.

Talking about the rotation in the playing XI for the fourth Test, Kohli said, "That's bound to happen as it's a logical and sensible thing to do. We don't want to push individuals to a place where they break down and that conversation is important."

"We will have that conversation with individuals and you can't expect that in a short turnaround like this guys can play four Test matches in a row. So we will assess who are the guys who will be given that many number of days to recover and be okay for the fifth one," added Kohli

Virat Kohli refuses Sunil Gavaskar's idea of playing with an extra batsman

Despite Team India's batting collapse, Virat Kohli does not think that playing an extra batsman will make any difference to the team. During the press conference, Kohli dismissed the idea of playing an extra batsman, something that the great Sunil Gavaskar has been constantly advocating on air.

"I don't believe in that balance and I have never believed in that balance because either you can try and save a defeat or you can try and win a game. And we have drawn games in the past with similar number of batters. If your top six (including keeper) don't do the job there is no guarantee that the extra guy can bail you out. You have to take pride in taking responsibility and doing the job for the team," said Kohli.

"If you don't have the ability or resources to take 20 wickets in a Test match, then you are already playing for two results and that's not how we play," he added.

Virat Kohli on Rishabh Pant

Team India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant too has failed to shine in the ongoing India-England Test series. However, Virat Kohli backed the wicket-keeper batsman and said that India will try to give space to Pant. "We will give all space to Rishabh Pant to play his natural game and take responsibility according to the situation of the game," said Kohli.

There was also a question in his TV presentation chat with Michael Atherton where he spoke about the lower order being put under pressure due to the top order's failure and if he would push Rishabh Pant up the order.

"I don't think you heard it right what I said at the presentation ceremony. I said there has to be a balance between top five batters standing up and then lower middle order contributes when you haven't performed. There has to be a balance between both."

(Image Credits: @EnglandCricket/Twitter/PTI)