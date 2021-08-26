'We Will Get The Third': Hardik Pandya Confident Of Mumbai Indians Making It An IPL 3-peat

Hardik Pandya is confident about Mumbai Indians’ third consecutive title and India’s chances of winning the T20 World Cup 2021. He, along with his brother Krunal Pandya joined the MI squad in Abu Dhabi ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in UAE.

They will soon start their practice sessions with the squad in an attempt to be at their best before the restart of the tournament. IPL 2021 will resume on September 19 with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The brother duo will be eyeing to stay fit for the opening encounter and help MI start on a positive note.

Both Hardik and Krunal are confident of MI’s chances to clinch their sixth IPL title. Hardik claimed that he was looking forward to the tournament and said that MI will lay their hands on the IPL trophy for the third consecutive time. He also added that India will win the T20 World Cup 2021, which commences on October 17 in UAE and Oman.

"Very nice, We are feeling great. We know that it will be the same routine which we had last time. We look forward to a great season and hope to win... Not hope. We will get the third (consecutive IPL title) and the World Cup," said Hardik Pandya in a video uploaded by MI on their social media handles.

Krunal Pandya also believed that MI will retain the IPL title and stated that they would want to continue their momentum since they were the winners last season in UAE.

"Yes, we have good memories from last time. We were the champions. So I guess that's that. The second phase will now begin. And let's make it three in a row," said Krunal Pandya.

Hardik Pandya stuns everyone with his golfing skills

Hardik Pandya took a break from his Mumbai Indians training session to try his hand at golf. Hardik and Krunal visited Topgolf at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, where Hardik's golfing prowess stole the stage. The staff at the club were astounded when Hardik took up the game with ease, demonstrating that he is an all-rounder who excels in a variety of sports and not just cricket. Hardik has definitely displayed his ability to adapt quickly, which has helped him get to the top of the cricketing world.

Image credits: PTI