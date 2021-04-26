'Wear Your Mask': Hardik Pandya Urges People To Stay Safe As COVID-19 Crisis Deepens

India's ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021, has urged people to stay safe and to take all necessary precautions amid the rising COVID cases in the country. Pandya's appeal comes at a time when India is fighting from the second wave of COVID-19. For the past three days, India has been recording an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases. The pandemic scare is also looming upon the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

Hardik Pandya took to his Twitter handle and cautioned the people of India that the fight against Coronavirus is still not over, therefore follow the COVID-19 protocols and wear mask, sanitise, social distance, and step out only if needed. Pandya on his Twitter handle wrote:

We've still got a tough fight on our hands. Let's not let our guard down and please observe all the necessary precautions. Wear your mask, sanitize, social distance and step out only if needed. — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 26, 2021

Talking about the prevailing COVID-19 situation, India reported 3,52,991 new cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours. India's total active caseload has reached 28,13,658. The 10 States with the highest number of cases include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan which has reported 74.5 per cent of the new cases.

COVID-19 scare looming upon IPL 2021

The COVID-19 scare is also looming upon the IPL 2021 as many Australian players have pulled out their names in the middle of the season. Recently, Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa pulled out of IPL 2021 for 'personal reasons' and will be returning to Australia. It is to be noted that Zampa and Richardon's decision came after the Australian pacer who plays for Rajasthan Royals Andrew Tye opted to fly back to Australia on Sunday.

Former Australian batsman David Hussey, who is the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, said that players are worried they might not be able to get back into Australia due to rising COVID-19 cases and precautionary protocols put in response to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Apart from Australian players, Delhi Capitals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin informed on Monday that he would be taking a break from IPL 2021 to support his kin & extended family in the fight against the COVID pandemic. Ashwin broke the news of his break from this season of IPL shortly after Delhi Capitals picked up a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday and informed that he may return to IPL 2021 if the situation improved in the future.

(Image Credits: @hardikpandya7/Twitter/Unsplash)