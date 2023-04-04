Weather Forecast Delhi: GT Vs DC IPL 2023 Match Under Dark Skies Due Rain Prediction

Delhi Capitals play their first game of the Indian Premier League 2023 season at their home on Tuesday, March 3 against the defending champions Gujarat Titans. While the Hardik Pandya-led GT come on the back of a notable victory over MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, DC are coming off a loss in the campaign opener against Lucknow Super Giants. However, heading into the game, there’s another factor that might be a concern for both teams.

Match no. 7 of IPL 2023 runs a high risk of getting washed out by rain. Consistent showers hit the national capitals in the wee hours of Tuesday. With the match, scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, the David Warner-led side’s homecoming might be ruined by the rain gods. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Delhi is expected to receive moderate rain and thunderstorms until April 4.

Weather Forecast Delhi, GT vs DC IPL match: Will rain gods favor DC’s homecoming?

As per accuweather.com, the temperatures in Delhi are forecasted to be between 31 to 10-degree celsius on Tuesday. Cloud cover is expected to remain at 29%, with 335 humidity. Although the probability of rain is below 10%, the weather has been changing quite rapidly in Delhi in the last few days.

The GT vs DC match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, which marks the homecoming of the franchise. The IPL has returned to its home and away format for the first time since 2019 during the ongoing season. Meanwhile, both teams will be hoping that they play a full-length game.

Here's the hourly weather Delhi forecast for Tuesday:-

IPL 2023 Squads: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals squads

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 squad: Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Kane Williamson, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little