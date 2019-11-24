The Debate
WEL Vs AUK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Cricket News

WEL vs AUK Dream11 Team and Prediction: Get all match details, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming 50-overs Ford Trophy match on November 25.

wel vs auk dream11

The ninth match of the ongoing 49th edition of Ford Trophy will be played between Wellington and Auckland on Monday, November 25. The game is a 50-overs fixture and is scheduled to be played at the Lincoln No 3 in Lincoln, which will start at 3:30 AM IST.

Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

WEL vs AUK Dream11 Preview

Six teams are participating in the ongoing New Zealand-based List A tournament. Auckland are currently at the top of the points table, having won both their matches with convincing margins. Defending champions Wellington lost their opening game but came back strongly in their next outing. With one win and one defeat, they are placed fourth on the table.

Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

WEL vs AUK Squad details

WEL Squad

Jeetan Patel, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c & wk), Malcolm Nofal, Devon Conway, Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Jamie Gibson, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Lauchie Johns (wk), Jakob Bhula, Andrew Fletcher

AUK Squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ben Horne (wk), Robert O’Donnell, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa (c & wk), William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Matt McEwan, Sean Solia, Danru Ferns, Jamie Brown, Louis Delport, Ben Lister

Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

WEL vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction

Keeper – Ben Horne

All-rounder – Jamie Gibson

Batsmen – Craig Cachopa (c), Michael Bracewell (vc), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Andrew Fletcher

Bowlers – Ben Lister, Ollie Newton, Jeetan Patel, Danru Ferns

Wellington is likely to win this game, going on current form.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand

