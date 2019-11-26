WEL Vs CD Dream11 Ford Cup Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

Wellington will play against Central Districts in the Ford Trophy at Lincoln, New Zealand. The match will be played on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 3.30 AM IST. Let us look at the match preview and Dream11 predictions for the match.

WEL vs CD Dream11 Match Preview

Wellington are placed third in the points table behind Canterbury and Auckland. They have won two matches, while losing on one occasion, out of three matches. Central Districts, on the other hand, are yet to register a win, after losing two matches, while one game was abandoned.

WEL vs CD Dream11 Top Picks

In their previous match against Auckland, Wellington’s Rachin Ravindra scored 130 runs, while Andrew Fletcher scored 75 in the same match. Ravindra also took two wickets for his side. While Oliver Newton bagged three wickets. George Worker scored 54 in the previous match for Central Districts, while Dane Cleaver scored 83 runs. Seth Rance bagged two wickets while Worker took a wicket for his side.

WEL vs CD squads

Wellington: Andrew Fletcher, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Oliver Newton, Logan van Beek, Jeetan Patel, Ian McPeake.

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole

WEL vs CD Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Michael Bracewell

Vice-captain: Andrew Fletcher

WEL vs CD Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Devon Conway

Batsmen: Andrew Fletcher, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce

All Rounders: Rachin Ravindra, George Worker

Bowlers: Oliver Newton, Jeetan Patel, Seth Rance, Willem Ludick

WEL vs CD Dream11 Prediction

Wellington are the favourites ahead of Central Districts due to their good performance in the campaign so far.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.