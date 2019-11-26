WEL Vs CD Dream11 Ford Cup Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

Wellington will play against Central Districts in the Ford Trophy at Lincoln, New Zealand. The match will be played on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 3.30 AM IST. Let us look at the match preview and Dream11 predictions for the match.
Wellington are placed third in the points table behind Canterbury and Auckland. They have won two matches, while losing on one occasion, out of three matches. Central Districts, on the other hand, are yet to register a win, after losing two matches, while one game was abandoned.
In their previous match against Auckland, Wellington’s Rachin Ravindra scored 130 runs, while Andrew Fletcher scored 75 in the same match. Ravindra also took two wickets for his side. While Oliver Newton bagged three wickets. George Worker scored 54 in the previous match for Central Districts, while Dane Cleaver scored 83 runs. Seth Rance bagged two wickets while Worker took a wicket for his side.
Wellington: Andrew Fletcher, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Oliver Newton, Logan van Beek, Jeetan Patel, Ian McPeake.
Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole
Captain: Michael Bracewell
Vice-captain: Andrew Fletcher
Wicket-keeper: Devon Conway
Batsmen: Andrew Fletcher, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce
All Rounders: Rachin Ravindra, George Worker
Bowlers: Oliver Newton, Jeetan Patel, Seth Rance, Willem Ludick
Wellington are the favourites ahead of Central Districts due to their good performance in the campaign so far.