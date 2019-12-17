WEL Vs CD Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Central Districts will go head to head against Wellington Firebirds in the sixth match of the Super Smash Tournament 2019 on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 8:40 AM IST. Central Districts are placed second on the points table with 4 points. On the other hand, Wellington Firebirds are placed third with 4 points as well. Both the teams have played one match so far in the tournament and registered a win in it.

Also Read | IND Vs WI: Shreyas Iyer Reveals His Favourite Dish On Instagram, Enjoys Chennai Delicacies

19 years, 500 wickets, 1 legend



Jeetan Patel will make his final appearance for the Wellington Firebirds in the Dream11 Super Smash match against the Central Stags tomorrow .



Thanks for the memories, Jeets!#WEAREWELLINGTON⚪️🟡⚫️https://t.co/Pf49do7ufl — Wellington Firebirds (@wgtnfirebirds) December 17, 2019

Also Read | West Indies Players Lose 80% Of Their Match Fees After ODI Win In Chennai

WEL vs CD previous clashes and top picks

In their last encounter, Central Districts had a 120-run win against Northern Districts. Batting first, the Central side scored 221 runs with the loss of 5 wickets. Kieran Noema-Barnett top-scored with a 25-ball 47 and George Worker scored a 20-ball 42. In reply, the Northern Districts collapsed to a mere total of 101 runs. For the winning team, Ajaz Patel and Kieran Noema-Barnett picked up three wickets each.

Meanwhile, Wellington registered a 6-wicket win against Canterbury in their last game. Batting first, the Canterbury side collapsed to a total of 129. For the winning side, Jeetan Patel and James Neesham picked up 3 and 2 wickets respectively. In reply, Wellington cruised the total in 18.4 overs. Rachin Ravindra top-scored with a 27-ball 38 runs for the winning team.

Also Read | WI-U19 Vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

WEL vs CD Dream11 squads

Wellington: Andrew Fletcher, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Oliver Newton, Logan van Beek, Jeetan Patel, Ian McPeake.

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole

Also Read | Big Bash Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads And All Details About The BBL 2019

WEL vs CD Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keeper: Dane Cleaver

Batsmen: Michael Bracewell, Michael Pollard, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce

All-rounders: James Neesham (Captain), Rachin Ravindra, Kieran Noema-Barnett

Bowlers: Jeetan Patel (Vice-Captain), Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel

Wellington start as favourites to win the game.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.