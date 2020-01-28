WEL Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Team News And Top Picks

Canterbury will play against Wellington in the Ford Trophy in New Zealand. The match will be played on January 29, 2020. Let us look at WEL vs CTB Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.
Astle finishes as the top First-Class wicket-taker for Canterbury with 303 wickets and has five Tests to his name since debuting against Sri Lanka in 2012.https://t.co/Wu1yFPLIZb— Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) January 27, 2020
Also Read | Kevin Pietersen prophecises Jofra Archer quitting international cricket due to ECB
Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington
Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Time: 3.30 AM IST
Canterbury and Wellington will face off in the Ford Trophy to be played in New Zealand. Canterbury are placed second on the points table, while Wellington are fifth in the standings. Cole McConchie will captain Canterbury, while Wellington will be led by Hamish Bennett. Cam Fletcher and Will Williams are the top picks for Canterbury, while James Neesham and Hamish Bennett are the players to watch out for Wellington.
Also Read | Harsha Bhogle comically compares New Zealand's small cricket grounds to TV sets
Canterbury: Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher, Ed Nuttall, Todd Astle, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (c), Stephen Murdoch, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle, Blake Coburn.
Wellington: Devon Conway, Michael Pollard, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett (c), Malcolm Nofal, Ian McPeake.
Also Read | Kobe Bryant dead: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer lead cricketing fraternity's tributes
Captain: James Neesham
Vice-captain: Cam Fletcher
Wicketkeeper – Cam Fletcher
Batsmen – Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Fraser Colson, Michael Bracewell
All-Rounders – James Neesham, Todd Astle
Bowlers – Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek, Will Williams, Ollie Newton
Also Read | KL Rahul enjoys being 'more proactive' in cricket with additional wicketkeeping duties
Canterbury start off as the favourites against Wellington.