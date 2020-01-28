WEL Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Team News And Top Picks

Canterbury will play against Wellington in the Ford Trophy in New Zealand. The match will be played on January 29, 2020. Let us look at WEL vs CTB Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.

Astle finishes as the top First-Class wicket-taker for Canterbury with 303 wickets and has five Tests to his name since debuting against Sri Lanka in 2012.https://t.co/Wu1yFPLIZb — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) January 27, 2020

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Time: 3.30 AM IST

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Match preview

Canterbury and Wellington will face off in the Ford Trophy to be played in New Zealand. Canterbury are placed second on the points table, while Wellington are fifth in the standings. Cole McConchie will captain Canterbury, while Wellington will be led by Hamish Bennett. Cam Fletcher and Will Williams are the top picks for Canterbury, while James Neesham and Hamish Bennett are the players to watch out for Wellington.

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Squad details

Canterbury: Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher, Ed Nuttall, Todd Astle, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (c), Stephen Murdoch, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle, Blake Coburn.

Wellington: Devon Conway, Michael Pollard, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett (c), Malcolm Nofal, Ian McPeake.

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: James Neesham

Vice-captain: Cam Fletcher

WEL vs CTB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Cam Fletcher

Batsmen – Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Fraser Colson, Michael Bracewell

All-Rounders – James Neesham, Todd Astle

Bowlers – Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek, Will Williams, Ollie Newton

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Prediction

Canterbury start off as the favourites against Wellington.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.