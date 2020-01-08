WEL Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Wellington take on Canterbury in the 25th match of the Super Smash 2019-20 on Thursday. The match is set to be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game commences at 8:40 AM (IST) on 9th January, 2020.

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Preview

Wellington have been in brilliant form throughout the Super Smash season, notching up six wins from a possible eight. They comfortably defeated Otago in their last game, chasing down 168 without losing a wicket. Canterbury have had a season to forget so far. They've won two and lost four of their seven games so far. They come into the fixture having lost the match to Central Districts by 17 runs.

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available for both teams.

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Squads

WEL: Devon Conway, Michael Pollard, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett, Malcolm Nofal, Ian McPeake.

CTB: Cole McConchie, Cam Fletcher, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Leo Carter, Andrew Ellis, Henry Shipley, Sean Davey, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Ken McClure, Blake Coburn.

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Picks

James Neesham and Devon Conway have been in terrific form this season and are automatic picks. Michael Pollard and Rachin Ravindra have been vital in Wellington's surge to the top. Cole McConchie and Leo Carter have also been in fine form for Canterbury, despite their team struggling to notch up wins.

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Devon Conway

– James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Devon Conway Vice-Captain –Rachin Ravindra, Michael Pollard, Leo Carter

–Rachin Ravindra, Michael Pollard, Leo Carter Cole McConchie and Devon Conway will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Team

Keeper – Devon Conway

– Devon Conway Batters – Leo Carter, Chad Bowes, Michael Pollard

– Leo Carter, Chad Bowes, Michael Pollard All-Rounders - James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Andrew Ellis, Cole McConchie

- James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Andrew Ellis, Cole McConchie Bowlers – Hamish Bennett, Will Williams, Blake Coburn

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Prediction