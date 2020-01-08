The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WEL Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

WEL vs CTB Dream11: Wellington take on Canterbury in a Super Smash 2019-20 clash on Thursday. Take a look at our Dream11 predictions and other match details.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
WEL vs CTB dream11

Wellington take on Canterbury in the 25th match of the Super Smash 2019-20 on Thursday. The match is set to be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game commences at 8:40 AM (IST) on 9th January, 2020.

Also Read: SAU-W Vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Preview

Wellington have been in brilliant form throughout the Super Smash season, notching up six wins from a possible eight. They comfortably defeated Otago in their last game, chasing down 168 without losing a wicket. Canterbury have had a season to forget so far. They've won two and lost four of their seven games so far. They come into the fixture having lost the match to Central Districts by 17 runs.

Also Read: NSW-W Vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

  • All players are available for both teams.

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Squads

  • WEL: Devon Conway, Michael Pollard, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett, Malcolm Nofal, Ian McPeake.
  • CTB:  Cole McConchie, Cam Fletcher, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Leo Carter, Andrew Ellis, Henry Shipley, Sean Davey, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Ken McClure, Blake Coburn.

Also Read: WB-W Vs CM-W Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Picks

James Neesham and Devon Conway have been in terrific form this season and are automatic picks. Michael Pollard and Rachin Ravindra have been vital in Wellington's surge to the top. Cole McConchie and Leo Carter have also been in fine form for Canterbury, despite their team struggling to notch up wins.

Also Read: VCT-W Vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

  • Captain – James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Devon Conway
  • Vice-Captain –Rachin Ravindra, Michael Pollard, Leo Carter
  • Cole McConchie and Devon Conway will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Team

  • Keeper – Devon Conway
  • Batters – Leo Carter, Chad Bowes, Michael Pollard
  • All-Rounders- James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Andrew Ellis, Cole McConchie
  • Bowlers – Hamish Bennett, Will Williams, Blake Coburn

WEL vs CTB Dream11 Prediction

  • Wellington are likely to defeat Canterbury.
Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHNA RESPONDS TO IRAN ATTACK
IRAN NOT TO HAND OVER BLACK BOXES
UIA MAKES BIG REVELATION
SIRSA PRAYS FOR PEACE AND HUMANITY
MAGIC JOHNSON ON MJ AND LEBRON
WHY ARAMCO STANDS TO BENEFIT