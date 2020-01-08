WEL Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Wellington take on Canterbury in the 25th match of the Super Smash 2019-20 on Thursday. The match is set to be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game commences at 8:40 AM (IST) on 9th January, 2020.
The @SuperSmashNZ is back on Thursday when the @wgtnfirebirds & @Wgtn_Blaze host @CanterburyCrick pic.twitter.com/6k1UIz3glp— Basin Reserve (@BasinReserve) January 4, 2020
Wellington have been in brilliant form throughout the Super Smash season, notching up six wins from a possible eight. They comfortably defeated Otago in their last game, chasing down 168 without losing a wicket. Canterbury have had a season to forget so far. They've won two and lost four of their seven games so far. They come into the fixture having lost the match to Central Districts by 17 runs.
James Neesham and Devon Conway have been in terrific form this season and are automatic picks. Michael Pollard and Rachin Ravindra have been vital in Wellington's surge to the top. Cole McConchie and Leo Carter have also been in fine form for Canterbury, despite their team struggling to notch up wins.
