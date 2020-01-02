The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WEL Vs NK Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Match Details

Cricket News

WEL vs NK Dream11: Wellington Firebirds will take on Northern Knights in the 20th match of the Super Smash League 2019-20. The match will take place on Jan 3.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
WEL vs NK dream11

The Northern Knights take on the Wellington Firebirds in the 20th match of the Super Smash League 2019-20 on Friday. The match is set to be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game commences at 8:40 AM (IST).

Also Read: REN Vs SIX Dream11 BBL Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Match Details

WEL vs NK Dream11 Preview

Wellington Firebirds have had a brilliant season so far, winning four of their six games. They come into the fixture having lost their last game to the Northen Knights by 5 wickets. The Knights, on the other hand, have had a poor campaign so far. They've won two, lost three and a game was ruled out of their six games so far. They come into the match on the back of an impressive win over the Firebirds, winning the match by 5 wickets.

Also Read: SYL Vs CUW Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

 WEL vs NK Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

  • Wellington Firebirds are without Tom Blundell due to national team commitments.
  • Northern Knights will miss the services of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme and Neil Wagner due to national team commitments.

WEL vs NK Dream11 Squads

  • WEL: Fraser Colon, Devon Conway, Michael Pollard, Jamie Gibson, James Neesham, Malcolm Nofal, Rachin Ravindra, Jeetan Patel, Logan van Beek, Michael Bracewell, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake, Ollie Newton.
  • NK:  Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Daniel Flynn, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Peter Bocock, Tim Seifert, Matthew Fisher, Brett Randell, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma.

Also Read: RAR Vs RAN Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

WEL vs NK Dream11 Picks

Michael Pollard has been one of the leading run-scorers of the Super Smash and is a must-have given his run of form. Tim Seifert and James Neesham are both great Dream11 picks considering their T20 exploits. Spinners Anurag Verma and Jeetan Patel are amongst the leading wicket-takers in the tournament along with medium pace all-rounder Daryl Mitchell.

WEL vs NK Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

  • Captain – James Neesham, Anton Devcich, Michael Pollard
  • Vice-Captain – Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Joe Carter
  • James Neesham and Michael Pollard will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

WEL vs NK Dream11 Team

  • Keeper – Tim Seifert, Devon Conway
  • Batters – Michael Bracewell, Michael Pollard, Joe Carter
  • All-Rounders- James Neesham, Anton Devcich, Daryl Mitchell
  • Bowlers – Ollie Newton, Anurag Verma, Hamish Bennett

WEL vs NK Dream11 Prediction

  • The Northern Knights are likely to defeat Wellington Firebirds.

Also Read: CD VS OTG Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Match Details

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
POSTER WAR ERUPTS IN BIHAR
MISTRY'S RETURN: WHAT TATA TOLD SC
DMRC ANNOUNCES FEE WI-FI
WB POLICE DENIES PERMISSION TO PFI
GERARD BUTLER IN INDIA
VIRAT KOHLI'S COACH MESSAGE