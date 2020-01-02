WEL Vs NK Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Match Details

The Northern Knights take on the Wellington Firebirds in the 20th match of the Super Smash League 2019-20 on Friday. The match is set to be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game commences at 8:40 AM (IST).

WEL vs NK Dream11 Preview

Wellington Firebirds have had a brilliant season so far, winning four of their six games. They come into the fixture having lost their last game to the Northen Knights by 5 wickets. The Knights, on the other hand, have had a poor campaign so far. They've won two, lost three and a game was ruled out of their six games so far. They come into the match on the back of an impressive win over the Firebirds, winning the match by 5 wickets.

WEL vs NK Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

Wellington Firebirds are without Tom Blundell due to national team commitments.

Northern Knights will miss the services of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme and Neil Wagner due to national team commitments.

WEL vs NK Dream11 Squads

WEL: Fraser Colon, Devon Conway, Michael Pollard, Jamie Gibson, James Neesham, Malcolm Nofal, Rachin Ravindra, Jeetan Patel, Logan van Beek, Michael Bracewell, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake, Ollie Newton.

Fraser Colon, Devon Conway, Michael Pollard, Jamie Gibson, James Neesham, Malcolm Nofal, Rachin Ravindra, Jeetan Patel, Logan van Beek, Michael Bracewell, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake, Ollie Newton. NK: Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Daniel Flynn, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Peter Bocock, Tim Seifert, Matthew Fisher, Brett Randell, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma.

WEL vs NK Dream11 Picks

Michael Pollard has been one of the leading run-scorers of the Super Smash and is a must-have given his run of form. Tim Seifert and James Neesham are both great Dream11 picks considering their T20 exploits. Spinners Anurag Verma and Jeetan Patel are amongst the leading wicket-takers in the tournament along with medium pace all-rounder Daryl Mitchell.

WEL vs NK Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – James Neesham, Anton Devcich, Michael Pollard

– James Neesham, Anton Devcich, Michael Pollard Vice-Captain – Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Joe Carter

– Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Joe Carter James Neesham and Michael Pollard will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

WEL vs NK Dream11 Team

Keeper – Tim Seifert, Devon Conway

– Tim Seifert, Devon Conway Batters – Michael Bracewell, Michael Pollard, Joe Carter

– Michael Bracewell, Michael Pollard, Joe Carter All-Rounders - James Neesham, Anton Devcich, Daryl Mitchell

- James Neesham, Anton Devcich, Daryl Mitchell Bowlers – Ollie Newton, Anurag Verma, Hamish Bennett

WEL vs NK Dream11 Prediction

The Northern Knights are likely to defeat Wellington Firebirds.

