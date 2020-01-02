WEL Vs NK Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Match Details

The Northern Knights take on the Wellington Firebirds in the 20th match of the Super Smash League 2019-20 on Friday. The match is set to be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game commences at 8:40 AM (IST).
The best thing about 2020? The Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ is coming thick-and-fast! 🏏🏏 We're off to the Basin Reserve for a rematch with the @Wgtn_Blaze and @wgtnfirebirds— Northern Districts (@ndcricket) January 1, 2020
Read more | https://t.co/YNuqpk7kVn#ndtogether #BLAZEvSPIRIT #FIREBIRDSvKNIGHTS #supersmashnz #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/nWsVVN340g
Wellington Firebirds have had a brilliant season so far, winning four of their six games. They come into the fixture having lost their last game to the Northen Knights by 5 wickets. The Knights, on the other hand, have had a poor campaign so far. They've won two, lost three and a game was ruled out of their six games so far. They come into the match on the back of an impressive win over the Firebirds, winning the match by 5 wickets.
Michael Pollard has been one of the leading run-scorers of the Super Smash and is a must-have given his run of form. Tim Seifert and James Neesham are both great Dream11 picks considering their T20 exploits. Spinners Anurag Verma and Jeetan Patel are amongst the leading wicket-takers in the tournament along with medium pace all-rounder Daryl Mitchell.
