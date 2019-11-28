WEL Vs OTG Dream11 Ford Cup Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Wellington Firebirds will go head to head against Otago Volts in the 14th match of the Ford Trophy 2019 at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln on Friday, November 29, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 03:30 AM IST. The Firebirds side are placed at the third position on the points table with 8 points. They have registered 2 wins and 2 losses in the 4 matches they played. On the other hand, Volts have registered 1 win and 3 defeats in their 4 clashes.

How things stand after four rounds of #FordTrophy action.

Ollie Newton leading the way with the ball, Rachin Ravindra right among it with the bat🏏#WEAREWELLINGTON 🟡⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/iElWeSjzA1 — Wellington Firebirds (@wgtnfirebirds) November 27, 2019

WEL vs OTG form guide

In their previous clash, Wellington recorded a five-wicket win against Otago. Batting first, Otago posted a total of 229 runs with the loss of 9 wickets. The opening batsman Nick Kelly top-scored with an 85-ball 65 and Anaru Kitchen scored 47-ball 45 for the losing side. For Wellington, Ollie Newton picked up three wickets and Malcolm Nofal took two wickets. Chasing the target, Wellington cruised past the score in 45.3 overs. Devon Conway top-scored with a 88-ball 79 and Rachin Ravindra scored 49-ball 57 for the winning side. For Otago, Blair Soper, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon and Matthew Bacon picked up one wicket each.

WEL vs OTG squads

Otago Volts Squad: Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Nathan Smith, Blair Soper

Wellington Squad: Michael Bracewell (C), Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns, Iain McPeake, Jimmy Neesham, Ollie Newton, Malcolm Nofal, Jeetan Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Logan Van Beek

WEL vs OTG Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper- D Conway

Batsmen - N Broom (captain), N Kelly, M Bracewell, A Fletcher

All-rounders - M Rippon, R Ravindra, M Nofal

Bowlers - J Duffy, N Smith, O Newton

Wellington are the favourites to win this match.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

