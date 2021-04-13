'Welcome To RCB Boys': Chahal Takes A Subtle Jibe At Ex-teammates Gayle & Rahul

Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal took a hilarious dig at Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul and his teammate Chris Gayle by welcoming them to Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Chahal currently represents RCB, Rahul, and, Gayle were also two of the key members of the Bangalore-based franchise for a few years i.e. till the 2018 edition.

'Welcome to RCB boys'

It so happened that Yuzi had posted a video from Punjab's IPL 2021 season-opener against northern rivals Rajasthan Royals where Rahul, and, Gayle can be seen having a strategic discussion supposedly regarding field placements. The wrist-spinner then hilariously welcomed the duo to RCB.

Why did Yuzvendra Chahal make fun of his former teammates?

Earlier this year, the 2014 finalists had changed their names from Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings and at the same time, also hanged their jersey and helmet. While the jersey still has red as the primary colour, it has golden stripes at the bottom-left and right sides, and co-incidentally, the Punjab-based franchise also decided to wear golden helmets for this season.

Punjab's current team kit has somewhat resemblance to RCB's kit during their early days in the IPL i.e. from the 2008 to 2010 editions.

Punjab Kings snatch victory from jaws of defeat

Coming back to the on-field action, Punjab Kings held their nerves to snatch victory from jaws of defeat against RR by four runs in a high-scoring thriller.

After being put in to bat, skipper KL Rahul played a sublime knock of a 50-ball 91. He was involved in a 105-run stand with Deepak Hooda (64) for the third wicket. Even though KL Rahul fell nine runs short of a deserving century, the 2014 finalists ended up posting 221/6 from their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing a mammoth target of 222, the Kerala cricketer who had come out to bat in the very first over after having lost the key wicket of opener Ben Stokes took some time to settle down but then went after the Punjab Kings' bowlers once he got set. He brought up the first century of this season and at one point, it appeared as if he would single-handedly take the Royals past the finish line.

However, with 13 needed from the remaining six deliveries, youngster Arshdeep Singh bowled an outstanding final over and in the end, despite being taken to the cleaners it was the bowler who had the last laugh as he had an in-form Sanju Samson caught at the boundary by Deepak Hooda on the final ball of the contest. Sanju Samson was dismissed for a quickfire 63-ball 119 at a strike rate of 188.89 including 12 boundaries and seven maximums as the 2008 winners fell short by five runs after being restricted to 217/7 from their 20 overs.

