'We'll Get Close To Full-strength Squad': Cummins Drops Hint On Australia's Plans For Pak

Pat Cummins, Australia's Test skipper, has confirmed his participation in the upcoming away series against Pakistan. While the majority of the top players will travel to Pakistan, Cummins stated that a few may not. This comes after Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood expressed reservations over player availability for the Pakistan series. Hazlewood had stated that he would not be surprised if some of the players refused to travel to the country. Cummins has now reiterated his concerns, confirming that a few players may be unable to travel to Pakistan.

Cummins, however, stated that he expects a near-full squad for the Pakistan series. Cummins went on to say that the pre-tour security and biosecurity work has been completed and that everything has gone well thus far. He stated that a few players are still awaiting additional information before deciding whether or not to travel to Pakistan. If anyone chooses to skip the series, the newly-appointed Test captain said it's fine and they'll still support them.

"I think we'll get close to a full-strength squad. There is still a little bit of work to do. We have received a lot of information and it has been great. All the pre-tour security and biosecurity work has been done and it's been fantastic. There are a couple of players still keen to get a bit more information but everyone is really pumped and feeling relatively comfortable. If anyone doesn't make the tour it is absolutely okay, we will back them for sure," Cummins was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Australia's tour of Pakistan

The Australian men's cricket team is all set to travel to Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. The Aussies have not toured Pakistan even a single time in the 21st century due to security concerns and other issues. Australia are slated to play a three-match Test series, followed by as many ODIs and a sole T20I. The three-match Test series is scheduled to start on March 3 at Karachi's National Stadium. The second and third Test matches will be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The three ODI and the one T20I match are also slated to be held in Lahore.

Image: AP