Wellalage Named Concussion Replacement For Vandersay Following Boundary Collision

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage was named as the concussion replacement for Jeffrery Vandersay after the latter's on-field collision with Ashen Bandara in the third and final ODI against India here on Sunday.

Both Bandara and Vandersay, running from deep square leg and deep mid-wicket respectively, collided while trying to stop a boundary from Virat Kohli's bat in the 43rd over of India's innings.

The collision led to a lengthy stoppage of play with even Indian physio Kamlesh Jain rushing in to the help the injured Bandara and Vandersay at the boundary. The Sri Lankan cricketers were eventually stretchered off and sent to the hospital for scans.

"Dunith Wellalage will come in as a concussion replacement for Jeffrey Vandersay. A decision on Ashen Bandara's availability to bat is yet to be ascertained. Both players were taken to hospital to obtain Scans," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) stated.

India ended with 390 for five, with Kohli scoring an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls. PTI BS AH AH

