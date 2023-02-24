Last Updated:

'Were Running The Game': Cricket World Reacts To India's Heartbreaking Loss To Australia

Following India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, several reactions have been recorded on Social Media.

India Vs Australia

Following India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, several reactions have been recorded on Social Media. The fans were seemingly disappointed by India's loss and came out in huge numbers to express their emotions on social media. The list of reactors also includes the likes of Harsha Bhogle, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, and Aakash Chopra.

On Thursday, India and Australia battled for a place in the final of the T20 World Cup, and as many Indian fans feared it was Australia who edged out India by five runs. The match saw incredible performances from both sides in all departments but it is the team in yellow that clinched the clutch moments. The loss is seemingly a hard pill to swallow for the Indian Cricket fans, who have continued to present what could have happened in the hindsight.

Reactions following loss

Australia reach final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup for 7th time

Following the victory Australia have booked its place in the final of the T20 World Cup for the record 7th time. Australia will await the winner of England and South Africa. The final will take place on Sunday, February 26.

