Following India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, several reactions have been recorded on Social Media. The fans were seemingly disappointed by India's loss and came out in huge numbers to express their emotions on social media. The list of reactors also includes the likes of Harsha Bhogle, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, and Aakash Chopra.

On Thursday, India and Australia battled for a place in the final of the T20 World Cup, and as many Indian fans feared it was Australia who edged out India by five runs. The match saw incredible performances from both sides in all departments but it is the team in yellow that clinched the clutch moments. The loss is seemingly a hard pill to swallow for the Indian Cricket fans, who have continued to present what could have happened in the hindsight.

Reactions following loss

Tough luck Team India. #HarmanpreetKaur & #JemimahRodrigues looked like taking the game away but the Aussies fought back brilliantly & in the end India have fallen short. Harmanpreet’s runout was the turning point & India will be disappointed to miss out on the finals. #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/RY06QHDrE0 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 23, 2023

To run this Australian juggernaut so close is extremely promising. Hence my optimism that the last step may not be too far away — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 23, 2023

We gave it our all, but the Aussies were too strong. @ImHarmanpreet @JemiRodrigues brilliantly, but the runout turned the game. Disappointed to not make it to the finals, but really proud of our girls. we will come back stronger 🇮🇳

#INDvsAUS #T20WomensWorldCup pic.twitter.com/SSz7Yy78Wz — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) February 23, 2023

Her bat got stuck in the grass…she was trying to drag it only. Very unfortunate. https://t.co/9jmCyrJdi1 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 23, 2023

Match winner at the crease and Run out in a semi-final. We have had this heartbreak before. Sad to see India out. Were running away with the game but Australia proved again why they are a v difficult side to beat. Well tried girls #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/wNsVc3vb2D — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 23, 2023

It was so close yet so far. Amazing effort by the girls in blue! #IndVsAus 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/E1nQLPEz7l — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 23, 2023

Tough luck today but still a gallant effort by our team. We’ll come back stronger! #T20WomensWorldCup — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 23, 2023

We win it together we loose it together, Together we are #TeamIndia we will come back more stronger.

Hardluck @ImHarmanpreet & Team#T20WomensWorldCup #IndwvsAusw pic.twitter.com/Ptc4EAf1Qf — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) February 23, 2023

What a game of cricket we've witnessed today! Wonderful effort by Jemimah and Harmanpreet but it was so close yet so far for Team India 🇮🇳.. #T20WomensWorldCup — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 23, 2023

A valiant effort Girls. A hard pill to swallow especially after getting so close. Proud of the effort @ImHarmanpreet @BCCIWomen #INDWvsAUSW #T20WorldCup — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) February 23, 2023

Australia reach final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup for 7th time

Following the victory Australia have booked its place in the final of the T20 World Cup for the record 7th time. Australia will await the winner of England and South Africa. The final will take place on Sunday, February 26.