'We're Stronger': Shikhar Dhawan All Smiles As Shreyas Iyer Returns To Lead Delhi Capitals

With the return of Shreyas Iyer to the Delhi Capitals squad, star batsman Shikhar Dhawan believes his team has become stronger. Iyer got a severe shoulder injury prior to the commencement of the IPL 2021 in April, which forced him to withdraw from the tournament, leaving the Delhi Capitals without its skipper.

The Mumbai-born cricketer, however, has fully recovered from his injury now and is likely to return to the side once the IPL 2021 resumes later this month. Dhawan told the Delhi Capitals media team that his side is very well-balanced and has become stronger with Shreyas Iyer's return.

After it was announced that Iyer won't be able to participate in IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals picked Rishabh Pant to lead the side for the season. With Iyer's return, it would be interesting to see if the franchise reappoints him as skipper of the side. Delhi Capitals are yet to announce their decision regarding who will lead them in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Dhawan further highlighted how crucial it is to restart the tournament on a high note, adding, "We need to do well from the first match itself".

Dhawan said that the team was faring well in the first half of IPL 2021 and they will look to regain the same momentum once the league commences on September 19. Dhawan said the entire squad is working very hard to win their first match of the second phase, where they face bottom-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The India international also talked about the playing conditions in the UAE and said that he is confident of beating the heat. Dhawan also said that he is very excited to play the remaining matches of IPL 2021.

IPL 2021

The IPL 2021 was postponed after multiple players and support staff members returned positive tests ahead of the penultimate match of the first half of the season. The BCCI later announced that the remainder of the tournament has been moved to the UAE, keeping in mind the safety and security of all stakeholders involved. The second phase of IPL 2021 will be held between September 19 and October 15, days before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The playoffs will begin on October 10, with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians won the tournament last year after beating Delhi Capitals in the final of the competition in Dubai.

Image: iplt20.com