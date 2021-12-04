West Ham Vs Chelsea Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US And UK?

In a thrilling London derby, West Ham United will take on high flying table-toppers Chelsea in the Premier League. The match will kick off at 6:00 PM IST on Saturday, December 4, at the London Stadium in London. West Ham have been in great form this season as they currently sit in a Champions League spot, fourth, in the league table and will be hoping for a win to further boost their chances. Chelsea too have been in sensational form this season as they sit at the top of the table with a point's advantage over second-placed Manchester City who will be hoping for a slip up from the Blues.

Take a look at the live stream details, how to watch the West Ham United vs Chelsea English Premier League match live in India, the US and the UK.

How to watch West Ham United vs Chelsea match live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch West Ham vs Chelsea live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country, specifically for the English commentary, you may tune in to Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD and for Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 3 respectively.

West Ham vs Chelsea live stream in India

The West Ham vs Chelsea live stream can also be viewed using the live stream option on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of both teams and the Premier League. The match is scheduled to take place at 6:00 PM IST on Saturday, December 4, at the London Stadium in London.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the US?

For football fans in the US who want to catch the action in the West Ham vs Chelsea Premier League match can tune in to NBC Sports Network. The West Ham vs Chelsea Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on fuboTV. The West Ham vs Chelsea Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 AM Eastern Time (ET) on Saturday, December 4, at the London Stadium in London.

How to watch the West Ham vs Chelsea match in the UK and Ireland?

The football fans that want to watch the West Ham vs Chelsea Premier League match in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. The West Ham vs Chelsea Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on SkyGo. The West Ham vs Chelsea Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 PM British Standard Time (BST) on Saturday, December 4, at the London Stadium in London.

