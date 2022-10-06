West Indies All-rounder Rakheem Cornwall Smashes T20 Double Hundred, With 22 Sixes

West Indies all-rounder Rakheem Cornwall scripted history on Wednesday as he became the first player to smash a double hundred in T20 cricket. Cornwall scored an unbeaten 205 off just 77 balls during a match between Atlanta Fire and Square Drive at the ongoing Atlanta Open 2022 tournament in the United States. Cornwall with his spectacular knock took Atlanta Fire to 326/1 in 20 overs, which is also the highest innings total in the shortest format of the game.

Cornwall's knock included 17 boundaries and a whopping 22 sixes, which he scored with a strike rate of 266.23. Cornwall took the Square Drive bowling apart as he regularly hit them for boundaries in his 205-run innings. A video of Cornwall's knock has been shared on Twitter by the official handle of Minor League Cricket.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!



Rahkeem Cornwall put Atlanta Fire on top with a DOUBLE century going 205*(77) with 2️⃣2️⃣ MASSIVE sixes 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/1iRfyniiUw — Minor League Cricket (@MiLCricket) October 6, 2022

Atlanta Fire vs Square Drive

As far as the match is concerned, Atlanta Fire won the toss and elected to bat first at Ground 4 of the Atlanta Cricket Fields near Chestatee, Georgia. Batting first, Atlanta Fire posted a mammoth total of 326 runs on the board courtesy of some power-packed batting from Cornwall, Steven Taylor, and Sami Aslam. While Cornwall scored a double century, Taylor and Aslam smashed 53 runs each. Square Drive gave away 15 runs in extras, including four leg byes, seven wides, and four no-balls. Varun Sai Mantha was the only wicket-taker for Square Drive.

In the second innings, Square Drive was restricted to 154/8 in 20 overs. Yashwant Balaji top-scored for his side as he hit 38 off 22 balls. Varun also contributed with the bat as he scored 36 off 22 balls. Radhakrishna Marripati scored 20 off 16 balls, while Tejas Komatireddy hit 14 off 15 balls. Jeremy De Lima and Devam Shrivastava contributed with 10 and 11 runs, respectively. Justin Dill picked a four-wicket haul for Atlanta Fire, while Amila Aponsu scalped two wickets. Corne Dry also picked a wicket to his name.

Atlanta Fire won the game by a huge margin of 172 runs, one of the biggest in the history of the format. Cornwall was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

