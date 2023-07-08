West Indies Announce Squad For The 1st Test Against India, Two Uncapped Players Receive Call-up

West Indies has picked uncapped left-handed batters Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze in the squad for two home tests against India starting next week.

The absence of injured spinner Gudakesh Motie has also prompted the selectors to recall allrounder Rahkeem Cornwall and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

Athanaze made his one-day international debut last month and scored 65 against the United Arab Emirates. He and McKenzie impressed in a West Indies A three-match series in Bangladesh in May-June.

Cornwall and Warrican haven’t played a test since November 2021.

Cornwall has 34 wickets from nine tests at an average of 37.76, and Warrican has 41 from 13 at 35.21.

The first test begins on Wednesday in Dominica. The second test, the 100th between the teams, is from July 20-24 in Trinidad.

West Indies squad

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.