West Indies Beat Australia In 2nd T20I By 56 Runs; Netizens Ask 'Australia Finished?'

West Indies clinched a smashing 56-run victory against Australia in the 2nd T20I between the two nations at Gros Islet, St Lucia after the latter's batting line-up collapsed to defeat like a pile of cards on Sunday. Winning the toss, Australia chose to bowl first against the Nicholas Pooran-led side. After their shocking 6/19 loss in the first WI vs Aus T20I, the Aaron Finch-led side was looking to bounce back but in vain.

In the 1st T20I, Australia was at 108-4 when it lost six wickets for 19 runs and was all out for 127 in 16 overs. A similar demolition was witnessed in the 2nd T20I after West Indies bowled out Australia once again within 20 overs. Their best was Marsh's 54 off 42. In comparison, Windies' batting line-up was on fire. The player of the match was awarded to Shimron Hetmyer after he posted his career-best score of 61 from just 36 balls. Hetmyer and Dwane Bravo clinched a 103-run partnership, the highest ever 4th wicket partnership by West Indies in a T20I. Owing to the duo's solid knock, the Men in Maroon managed to clinch a massive victory against Australia by 56 runs. Notably, this is the first time that Australia has been bowled out in consecutive T20Is since their defeat by Pakistan at Edgbaston in 2010.

Netizens react

Netizens reacted to the WI vs Aus T20I match and the collapse of Australia's batting order hitting out at the team selection. Former fast bowler-turned commentator Ian Bishop opined that instead of finding a finisher during their innings, Australia was being finished instead.

I think this Australian T20 team would even lose against Afghanistan #WIvAUS — Sriram Tejas 🏏🦘🥝 (@SriramTejas12) July 11, 2021

Bowled Out Australia in Consecutive Matches🔥



Windies 2-0 Up In The Series 💥#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/mX5Z95f7Y3 — Karthikeyan Msd (@Karthikeynmsd11) July 11, 2021

Not a single one of their batters will make it to a decent T20 team. With batters possessing strike rates of 90 or 120, @CricketAus can't win a single game. Pathetic team selection. — Javaid (@JavaidSpeaks) July 11, 2021

Ian Bishop: "Instead of finding a finisher, Australia are being finished."#WIvAUS — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) July 11, 2021

Australia isn't very good at cricket is it? #WIvAUS — Chris Cox (@CoxyJindas) July 11, 2021

Another very ordinary performance from the Aussies. Thrashed. #WIVAUS. — GroundedGlobetrotter 💉💉'd. 🌏✈️🚫 (@LachlanB_) July 11, 2021

The remaining three T20Is between West Indies and Australia will be played on July 13, 15, and 17.