West Indies Coach Phil Simmons Credits Two Indian Youngsters For India's 3-0 Win Over WI

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons on Wednesday heaped praise on Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj, crediting the youngsters for India's 3-0 win in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series. The Men in Blue won the third and final match by 119 runs (D/L method) to hand West Indies yet another clean sweep in a bilateral ODI series. India had already secured the series by winning the first and second ODIs on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Simmons, who was at the receiving end of India's powerful performances, showered praise on Gill and Siraj, saying that they were the reason for India's success in the series. Simmons said Siraj was excellent in death overs and did well with the new ball in the third ODI. Siraj picked two back-to-back wickets in the second over of West Indies' innings on Wednesday, reducing the home side to 0/2 in their chase of 257 runs.

"One thing? there are two. Batting of Shubman Gill and the bowling of Mohammed Siraj. Siraj was excellent in closing out the first game in the last over. He was good with the new ball today. Shardul Thakur was also good. I think their bowling stood out more than ours," Simmons said in the post-match press conference on Wednesday.

Gill, on the other hand, finished the series as the leading run-scorer with 205 runs in three innings. Gill scored an unbeaten 98 off 98 balls in the third match to help India post a mammoth target on the board. However, Gill was denied his first international century after the play was delayed due to rain and was eventually cut short to 35 overs per side. Gill had scored 64 and 43 runs in the first two games of the series.

Simmons lauds Shardul Thakur

Meanwhile, Simmons also heaped praise on Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series. Simmons said Thakur was good with the ball throughout the series. He further stated that the Indian bowling stood out more than that of West Indies' bowling. Thakur picked seven wickets in three innings at an average of 17.85 and with the best bowling figure of 3/54.

