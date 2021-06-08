West Indies Cricket Amp Up Vaccination Ahead Of First Test Vs South Africa

The South Africa team will tour West Indies this month for two Test matches and a five-match T20I series. Ahead of their highly anticipated cricketing assignment, the West Indies Cricket Board has put emphasis on the vaccination of their players. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been an added challenge for the organisers and the cricket body wants to leave no stones unturned in their preparation of hosting the Proteas.

West Indies squad receive vaccines ahead of South Africa Test series

13 members of the West Indies squad for SA series have received their vaccination for COVID-19 last month. According to a report by ESPSNcricinfo, 11 players have taken their first jab, whereas two have campaigners have taken their second dose. The West Indies Cricket Board is striving to ensure that its players are immunized ahead of their upcoming cricketing assignments. Apart from the men's Test team, their women's squad also received their first dose of coronavirus vaccination in May. More members of the Caribbean squad were vaccinated on Tuesday, and the board took to its social media accounts to announce the same.

More #MenInMaroon & TV crew received their vaccination today!



The West Indies Test squad are currently stationed in St Lucia, where they have commenced their preparation while being in a bio-secure environment. The WI vs SA venue for the two-Test match series has been finalised. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium of Gros Islet, St Lucia will host the two fixtures, whereas the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada is the WI vs SA venue for the five T20Is. Here are the complete details regarding the West Indies vs South Africa schedule along with the WI vs SA 1st Test live stream details.

West Indies vs South Africa schedule

1st Test: June 10 - 14: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 7:30 PM (IST)

2nd Test: June 18 - 22: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 7:30 PM (IST)

1st T20I: June 26: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada at 11:30 PM (IST)

2nd T20I: June 27: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada at 11:30 PM (IST)

3rd T20I: June 29: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada at 11:30 PM (IST)

4th T20I: July 1: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada at 11:30 PM (IST)

5th T20I: July 3: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada at 11:30 PM (IST)

WI vs SA 1st live stream details

Fans in India will be able to relish the cricketing action between the West Indies and South Africa from the comfort of their homes. The WI vs SA 1st Test live stream will be made available on the FanCode app and website for the viewers in India. For the live scores and updates of the game, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams.

West Indies squad for SA series

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

