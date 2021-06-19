West Indies Cricket Revises CPL Schedule To Avoid Clash With BCCI's Popular IPL Tournament

The administrators at the West Indies cricket board have agreed to revise the schedule of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in order to avoid a clash with the much-popular Indian Premier League (IPL). According to news agency PTI, the start date for the latest edition of CPL has now been moved to August 26 and the final is expected to take place on September 15. Earlier, the CPL was scheduled to begin on August 28 and the final was due on September 19. However, due to the postponement of IPL 2021, the CPL organisers have decided to shift the dates in order to avoid a clash with the IPL, which is slated to be held in the UAE between September and October.

"Both IPL and CPL are important to CWI, to our cricketers, and to fans. CWI's role was to facilitate arrangements for a non-overlapping and smooth transition from one tournament to the next. Cricket administrators must collaborate if cricket is to survive the risks and costs of COVID-19," West Indies cricket President Ricky Skerritt was quoted as saying by PTI.

The rescheduling of CPL will allow West Indies players to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. West Indies players such as Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell are a crucial part of their respective squads in the IPL and they also attract a lot of eyeballs with their explosive style of playing, which is why their attendance is of much importance to the IPL franchises.

England refuses to send players to IPL 2021

Ever since the BCCI has announced the resumption of IPL 2021, the availability issue of foreign players has become a matter of concern for franchises and the board. The England Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that its players will not be available to take part in the remainder of IPL 2021 because of prior commitments under ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP). The Australian cricket board has said it is yet to discuss IPL participation with the players and will only do it once they get back together as a group ahead of their West Indies tour. The BCCI has said it will talk to foreign boards regarding the availability of players during IPL 2021.

(Image Credit: CPL/IPL/Twitter)

