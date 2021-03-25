West Indies Cricket Schedule 2021: Kieron Pollard And Co.'s Matches Post Sri Lanka Series

West Indies, under the leadership of Kieron Pollard, defeated Sri Lanka by a 2-1 margin in T20Is. Later, they blanked the visitors 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. The two teams are currently battling it out to take an early advantage in the ongoing two-match Test series in Antigua. As Sri Lanka’s tour of West Indies nears its conclusion, here is a look at the entire cricketing schedule of the West Indies cricket team for the calendar year 2021.

Entire West Indies cricket schedule 2021

West Indies players will now resume their 2021 cricketing commitments in July with a home series against Pakistan. After their limited-overs series win over Sri Lanka at home, several of West Indian white-ball specialists will now depart for India for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Players like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo and several others are all slated to join their respective franchises next month. IPL 2021 season aside, here is a look at West Indies’ entire cricketing schedule for the remainder of the year.

A look at West Indies cricket schedule 2021

July: Pakistan tour of West Indies, three Tests and three T20Is

October and November: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in India

December: West Indies tour of Pakistan, three ODIs and three T20Is

West Indies vs Sri Lanka first Test updates

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka first Test match went underway at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on March 21. The match will now head into its final day on Thursday, March 25. The hosts will resume their batting at 34-1 as they still require another 341 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite, along with Nkrumah Bonner, ended Day 4 unbeaten on 8 and 15 respectively. Here is a look at the updated scorecard of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka first Test match.

T20 World Cup 2021 updates

The T20 World Cup 2021 is scheduled to be played between October and November in India later this year. Remarkably, West Indies will enter the tournament as defending champions as they also won the previous edition back in 2016. Through the upcoming IPL 2021 season in India, West Indies stars like Kieron Pollard and Chris Gayle will be looking to further get acclimatized with the Indian conditions.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly poses with T20 World Cup 2021 trophy

