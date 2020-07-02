Celebrated West Indies Cricketer Sir Everton Weekes Passes Away At The Age Of 95

Legendary West Indies batsman Sir Everton Weekes passed away at the age of 95 at his church home in Barbados on Wednesday, July 1. Born in 1925, Weekes grew up to become the only man in the history of cricket to score centuries in five consecutive matches. Playing a total of 48 tests matches in his entire career, the West Indies batsman scored 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61 in total.

Weekes made up the 'Three Ws' of the West Indies team, along with Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcot. The Barbadian who debuted in 1948, retired after playing for ten years and received a knighthood in 1995.

Legend

Soon after his demise, the West Indies cricket team took to Twitter to pay their respects to Sir Everton Weekes. Terming him an icon and a hero, Windies Cricket wrote, “Our condolence goes out to his family, friends and fans.”

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RnwoJkhjPd — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 1, 2020

Image credits: windiescricket/Twitter