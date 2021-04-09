West Indies Players In IPL 2021: Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard Lead The Caribbean Brigade

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League gets underway on Friday, April 9 as defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening fixture at Chennai. The franchise-based T20 competition has emerged to be an important platform for international players where they can prove their mettle in the shortest format. Here we take a look at the prominent players from West Indies who are scheduled to feature in the Indian marquee event.

West Indies players in IPL 2021

Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians)

The West Indies international has been a vital cog for the Mumbai Indians side in the Indian Premier League ever since his debut Apart from his match-winning performances, the cricketer has also contributed significantly as a leader by captaining the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma on multiple occasions. The 33-year-old has established himself as a force to reckon with in white-ball cricket, and he has the ability to shift the momentum of a contest with his all-round capabilities.

Jason Holder (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The former West Indies Test captain Jason Holder came into the Sunrisers Hyderabad side last year as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh. The all-rounder made a significant impact for the David Warner-led side by picking up 14 wickets from 7 matches. The cricketer was instrumental in helping his side stage a miraculous turnaround in the latter half of the competition. Holder landed in India on Tuesday, but he will miss SRH's opening clash as he will have to serve the mandatory 7-day quarantine period before joining the squad.

Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran (Punjab Kings)

The two West Indies batters have established themselves as a mainstay in the Punjab Kings batting order. Both the left-handed batters are expected to play a major role in the upcoming season as well. IPL veteran Chris Gayle has emerged to be one of the top attractions in the Indian Premier League, and over the years has come up with sensational performances with the bat. Pooran, on the other hand, has also impressed with his counter-attacking approach while batting and also has wooed fans with his athleticism on the field. Here is the complete PBKS squad for IPL 2021 -

PBKS squad: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfraz Khan, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The star all-rounder surprisingly had a quiet season last year as he failed to make an impact with the bat. However, the 32-year-old has played some spectacular match-winning knocks in the past and will look to light up the IPL with his power-hitting skills this year as well. Apart from his useful contributions with the bat, the talented cricketer also can chip with his tidy spells. The player's form will be instrumental in KKR's overall success as the franchise depends heavily on the West Indies star.

Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings)

The all-rounder has been a regular fixture for the Chennai Super Kings for several seasons now. The 37-year-old has enjoyed immense success during his stint with the franchise. It is worth mentioning that the cricketer is the first to take 500 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Considered to be one of MS Dhoni's most trusted men with the bowl, the star player will look to turn things around after a dismal season last year.

Other notable West Indies players in IPL 2021

Sunil Narine - Kolkata Knight Riders

Shimron Hetmyer - Delhi Capitals

Fabian Allen - Punjab Kings

How to watch IPL in West Indies?

Fans in West Indies can catch the live streaming of the India Premier League matches on Flow TV. The live streaming of the opening fixture between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will commence at 10:00 AM (USA time) on Friday, April 10. There is no confirmation available regarding IPL on TV channel in West Indies.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM