West Indies Players Lose 80% Of Their Match Fees After ODI Win In Chennai

After getting defeated by India in their recently-concluded T20I series, the West Indies scripted a comeback of sorts when they clinched a clinical win against the home side in the first match of the ODI series on Sunday. The match, which took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, saw the Windies winning it by 8 wickets as they chased India's total of 287 with ease. However, the win has come at a cost in the literal sense as the West Indies players have been fined a major chunk of their match fees due to a slow over-rate. Find out more:

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli is the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket, says West Indies legend Brian Lara

West Indies fined 80% of their match fee

The ICC Code of Conduct dictates that a team's players shall be fined 20% of their match fee for every over that goes over their time allowance. West Indies bowled 4 overs over their allotted time and therefore, the whole team was fined 80% of their match fees for the ODI at Chennai. No formal proceedings were required as Windies skipper Kieron Pollard readily pleaded guilty to the charges after the match umpires levelled them against the team. ICC Elite Umpire David Boon imposed the charges on Kieron Pollard's side.

ALSO READ | India vs West Indies: A dog on the ground steals spotlight from players

West Indies outbat India to win

Coming from the T20 runfest in Mumbai, a lot was expected out of the first match of the ODI series. Kieron Pollard won the toss and made India bat first. The Windies were consistent with the ball and did not let important batsmen like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul score. Youngsters Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer made the most of their opportunity and helped India get to a defendable 287-run total.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant speaks on his performance in the 1st ODI against West Indies

The total was not too daunting for the Windies though. Led by Shimron Hetmyer's 139 and Shai Hope's 102*, the Windies easily chased the total down in just 47.5 overs. They will now proceed to face India in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, December 18.

ALSO READ | Shai Hope's unbeaten century helps West Indies draw first blood in the first ODI