West Indies Players Set For A Hefty Paycheque If They Win England Test Series

West Indies tour of England 2020 began on an emphatic note for the visitors. The Jason Holder-led side upstaged England by four wickets after five days of intense Test cricket at Rose Bowl, Southampton. The ongoing ENG vs WI Test series, which began on July 8, also marked the return of international cricket after a four-month hiatus in wake of the coronavirus global pandemic.

ENG vs WI Test series: Outcome of the first Test

ENG vs WI Test series: West Indies players to be rewarded with bonuses if they win series in England

As per reports in the Daily Mail, the West Indies cricketers will be getting a maximum bonus of £1,875 each if they manage to win the ongoing ENG vs WI Test series. The current contracts as issued by Cricket West Indies does not grant win bonuses to the players. However, if they win the upcoming ENG vs WI second Test, a total of £23,800 will be awarded to the entire West Indies team.

The report indicates that around half of the bonuses will be shared equally among the 15-man West Indies squad. Meanwhile, the other half will be divided among the players who featured in the playing XI at some stage of the ENG vs WI Test series. If all 15 cricketers end up participating in at least one of the Test matches, then the allotment of £1,875 per person will drop down to £1,600 per cricketer. On the other hand, the England Test squad will be receiving approximately 17 times more than their visiting opponents if they manage to stage a comeback through the remaining matches.

ENG vs WI Test series: ENG vs WI second Test

The ENG vs WI Test series will now move forward with the second Test match starting from July 16 onwards. The upcoming two matches will both be played at Old Trafford, Manchester under the norms of several bio-security measures. The ENG vs WI Test series will be followed by England hosting Pakistan and Ireland for back-to-back cricketing assignments.

ENG vs WI Test series: West Indies and England Test squad

West Indies Test squad: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer.

England Test squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes.

Image credit: ENG vs WI Test series, West Indies tour of England 2020 picture from Windies Cricket Twitter