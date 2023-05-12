West Indies Reveals Team For UAE Series And WC 2023 Qualifiers; Key Player Missing

The West Indies cricket board has revealed their 15-member squads for the tour of the United Arab Emirates and the 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifier, which will take place in Zimbabwe in June. The Caribbean team will also tour the UAE for a three-match ODI series. Shai Hope will lead the team, while Brandon King will be the vice-captain of the squad. Hope will also be the team's skipper in the World Cup Qualifiers, as the team's vice-captain will be Rovman Powell.

The West Indies team will see the return of Keemo Paul and Gudakesh Motie on the team for the tour of the United Arab Emirates and the 2023 World Cup Qualifier. However, Shimron Hetmyer is missing from the team despite his outstanding performance in the past.

Keemo Paul and Gudakesh Motie played their last match in July 2022 and missed the ODI series against New Zealand due to an injury.

"Paul is a three-dimensional player, who can bowl the new ball effectively, he is dynamic in the outfield and he can also make vital runs. He is now fully recovered from injury and with his skill set, we see him as a potential match-winner for us. Motie was excellent in the Test matches in Zimbabwe earlier this year, where he took 19 wickets, and we anticipate similar conditions for the qualifiers. We believe he will again relish the chance to bowl in those conditions. He is also a capable batsman and good in the outfield," West Indies selector Desmond Haynes mentioned in a statement.

'We look to secure one of the two places left in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023': Haynes

"We see this as a crucial tournament as we look to secure one of the two places left in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Therefore, we have selected a balanced team that we believe is well-equipped to get the job done in the conditions we anticipate in Zimbabwe. It will be a challenging tournament, it will be intense and competitive, there is no doubt about that. In speaking to the players, they are fully aware of the job at hand. We are happy with the preparations and the mindset of the players, and everyone is clear about their roles in the squad," Haynes further said on the squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

West Indies squad for UAE series

Shai Hope (capt), Brandon King (vice-capt), Alick Athanaze, Sharmarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas

West Indies squad for World Cup Qualifier

Shai Hope (capt), Rovman Powell (vice-capt), Sharmarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicolas Pooran, Romario Shepherd