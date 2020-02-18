Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies' Shakera Selman Injures Neck During India Warm-up Game

West Indies Women's player Shakera Selman on Tuesday hurt her neck while taking a catch during the IND v WI warm-up game before the Women's T20 World Cup. The Women's T20 World Cup warm-up game was taking place at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. West Indies had won the tournament last in 2016 in India and would want to replicate that achievement in Australia this time.

West Indies' Shakera Selman injured her neck while taking a catch during the women's #T20WorldCup warm-up match against India in Brisbane.



Details 👇https://t.co/SXjVl9eP1L — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 18, 2020

A thrilling victory for India in Brisbane – they win their first warm-up by two runs. #INDvWI | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/juzmd3jRdC — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 18, 2020

The Allan Border Field was hosting it's first warm-up match as India chose to bat after winning the toss. Shakera Selman was near the boundary line at midwicket. India's opening batswomen Smriti Mandhana mishit the pull after which Shakera Selman took a tumbling catch. Shakera Selman fell awkwardly and was escorted off the field while she was clutching her neck.

#INDvWI UPDATE 🏏



India are 37/3 after nine overs, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma at the crease.



Shamilia Connell has been excellent for West Indies, removing the openers within the first four overs 👏 pic.twitter.com/GiO25l55Gi — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 18, 2020

As of now, Shakera Selman has been taken to the city hospital for precautionary procedures. 30-year-old Selman is one of West Indies' experienced bowlers. She has featured in 76 T20Is and has taken 41 wickets at an average of 26.53. India finished the warm-up game with a score of 107/8 and won by 2 runs. The Women's T20 World Cup will begin from February 21. The first match will be between India and Australia at Sydney (1:30 PM IST).

