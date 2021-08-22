West Indies Share Video Of Hilarious Dressing Room Drama During Pakistan Match; Watch Here

The Caribbean players are known for their entertaining attitude all over the world both on and off the field. The West Indies team is admired by cricket fans globally and probably have the least amount of haters in World Cricket. They are currently playing the second test match of the two-match test series against Pakistan at Sabina Park. After losing the toss and batting first on Day 1, Pakistan managed to score 274 runs at the loss of four wickets at stumps.

Day 2 of the match was called off due to a wet outfield as the bowler’s run-up area had visible wet patches. However, the West Indies cricketers saw this as an opportunity to lighten up things at the dressing room and started a cricket game of their own.

In a video posted by Windies Cricket on their official social media handles, the Caribbean cricketers can be seen enjoying their time off the field in a dressing room match of their own. The video features Jomel Warrican, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, and other players as well.

The players are involved in a heated yet funny review for a dismissal. Jomel Warrican is the batsman that got out off a delivery by Chemar Holder. Warrican however disagrees with the decision of umpire Shamarh Brooks and calls for a third umpire review. The third Umpire, Jason Holder then uses ball tracking and gives the decision on the big screen.

Watch the hilarious drama posted by Windies Cricket here-

West Indies have won two T20 World Cup titles, which makes them the most successful T20 unit in history. They won back-to-back T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016. In the recently concluded T20I series against Australia, the Caribbeans dominated the series, finishing it 4-1.

West Indies won the first Test against Pakistan in a stellar fashion after pulling off a one-wicket win. Chasing a target of 168 runs in the final innings, West Indies lost wickets in quick successions before pacer Kemar Roach displayed resilient batting and took the team over the line with hard work and patience.

(Image Source: windiescricket- Instagram)