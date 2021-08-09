West Indies Squad For Pakistan Tests Announced, Chemar Holder, Shamarh Brooks Return

On Monday, Cricket West Indies (CWI), formerly known as West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announced a 17-member provisional squad for their upcoming Test series against Pakistan, starting August 12. Kraigg Brathwaite has been named the captain of the side, with Jermaine Blackwood returning as his deputy. West Indies fast bowler Chemar Holder and middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks have been included after not featuring in the squad since their last Test match against New Zealand in 2020.

"Chemar Holder returns, having recovered from his injury. He will bolster the fast bowling department. Shamarh Brooks batted his way into the provisional squad by scoring an accomplished century. He will certainly add some depth to the squad’s batting," Roger Harper, Lead Selector of the Senior Men’s Team said in a statement.

Meanwhile, experienced players Shannon Gabriel and Darren Bravo, who were part of the Test squad that played against South Africa in June this year, have been given rest for the upcoming series against Pakistan. While Gabriel has been given the time off to work on his conditioning, Bravo has been excluded keeping in mind his increased workload for the last few months.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice-Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

"I expect the team to be highly competitive in every department while playing with passion, purpose, and determination. I look forward to the batsmen stepping up as they did in the series against Bangladesh and against Sri Lanka earlier this year in Antigua," Harper added in his statement.

For the past few months, the West Indian side has been playing some excellent white-ball cricket. The two-match Test series against Pakistan, on the other hand, will not be as easy as a T20I or ODI series, and the hosts will need to improve their tempo to bat longer to win the forthcoming matches. The two-match Test series will be played at Sabina Park from August 12-16 and August 20-24. The series will mark the start of the next edition of the World Test Championship for both teams.

Image Credit: windiescricket.com

